Tottenham Hotspur might not sign Timo Werner permanently at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old German international joined the club on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in January and they have an option to sign him permanently.

However, Dean Jones has hinted that the London club could look to sign wingers in the summer instead of moving for a striker. Also, they are looking at long-term options.

“They are definitely in the market for a winger, more than they are in the market for a striker at this moment in time.

“I’m told that they will be happy for Richarlison and Heung-min Son to continue competing for that central role, and then they just want good variations around them. “Obviously, they have got options right now, but it is very much up in the air whether Timo Werner will stay or not. You would probably err on the side of not, at the moment.

Werner is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

He has been a useful player for Tottenham so far and he has picked up two assists across all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether the German international can impress in the remaining months of the season and convince the Tottenham hierarchy to sign him permanently.

The 27-year-old seems to be enjoying his time at the London club and he might be keen on staying for the long haul.