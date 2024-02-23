Watch: Kaka scores brilliant solo goal in the Match for Hope charity game

Some of the biggest legends in football are currently in action as Team Chunkz takes on Team Aboflah in a charity match.

The match has been organised by the Education Above All Foundation, a charity that was set up in Qatar in 2012 with the intention of transforming lives through education.

Arsene Wenger is managing Team Chunkz, while Antonio Conte is managing Team Aboflah.

Some of the players in action includes: Roberto Carlos, David Villa, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele and Kaka.

And Kaka was on the scoresheet with a brilliant solo goal to equalise Anders Hofman’s effort.

Watch the goal: