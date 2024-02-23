€40m-rated World Cup winner loved by Man United being eyed by Newcastle

It would appear that Newcastle are already planning for life after the current campaign with reports that they’re interested in a World Cup winner who is also being sought by Man United and Aston Villa.

The 2024/25 season will be vital for Eddie Howe and his backroom staff to get right, or perhaps risk being replaced.

After a magnificent 2022/23 campaign, which saw the Magpies just lose out to the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup Final and also qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades, an awful set of injuries during 2023/24 has seen Newcastle take a step backwards.

It’s therefore imperative that they start the new campaign on the front foot, and, depending if they’ve managed to qualify for European football again – they’re currently eighth in the Premier League with 13 to play – that they have the squad depth to cope.

Brazilian pair, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes may need to be sold for the club to keep the right side of Financial Fair Play, and whether it’s just one or both that leave, that hole will need filling.

Newcastle face EPL competition for Palacios

According to Sport BILD (h/t Fichajes), Newcastle are therefore taking a keen interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s World Cup winning midfielder, Exequiel Palacios.

Rated at €40m, he’s been on of the key factors in Leverkusen’s rise to the top of the Bundesliga this season.