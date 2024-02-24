Arsenal star a major doubt for Newcastle clash

Gabriel Jesus remains a doubt for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday night.

After a shock loss to Porto in their Champions League first-leg tie earlier this week, Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to immediately bounce back against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will no doubt want revenge after their controversial loss at St. James’ Park earlier in the season but will once again have to do it without their starting number nine.

Jesus has missed a large chunk of the season due to reoccurring injuries and although he was expected to be close to a full return, the Arsenal boss revealed that he had another ‘small reaction in training again’.

“We couldn’t resolve that as quickly as we wanted and he had a small reaction in training again.” He said in his press conference via Newcastle World.

“We didn’t want to take any more risks because he’s been out for quite a while and he’s a player that we need at his best and we decided to give him a few more days.”

The Gunners may line up once again with either Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard in that centre-forward position on Saturday night if Jesus is in fact not fit enough to feature.