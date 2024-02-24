Arsenal star a major doubt for Newcastle clash

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Gabriel Jesus remains a doubt for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday night.

After a shock loss to Porto in their Champions League first-leg tie earlier this week, Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to immediately bounce back against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will no doubt want revenge after their controversial loss at St. James’ Park earlier in the season but will once again have to do it without their starting number nine.

Jesus has missed a large chunk of the season due to reoccurring injuries and although he was expected to be close to a full return, the Arsenal boss revealed that he had another ‘small reaction in training again’.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham could pinch attack-minded manager from Premier League rivals
Watch: IShowSpeed slammed for his horror tackle on Kaka
Video: Ollie Watkins expertly finishes brilliant Aston Villa move

“We couldn’t resolve that as quickly as we wanted and he had a small reaction in training again.” He said in his press conference via Newcastle World.

“We didn’t want to take any more risks because he’s been out for quite a while and he’s a player that we need at his best and we decided to give him a few more days.”

The Gunners may line up once again with either Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard in that centre-forward position on Saturday night if Jesus is in fact not fit enough to feature.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.