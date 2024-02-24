Unai Emery has confirmed that Pau Torres will undergo a scan following complaints of leg pain during Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The defender, who recently recovered from a two-month absence due to an ankle injury, was substituted at half-time after expressing discomfort in a leg muscle. Emery is optimistic that the issue is not too severe and provided an explanation during his post-match reaction.

“It was something in his muscle, the back of the leg. He was progressively feeling worse but not feeling like it was an injury. We will wait and scan him.”

This injury blow comes just days after Premier League legend Alan Shearer heaped huge praise on the Spanish defender claiming Villa are a better team when he plays.

Aston Villa defeat Nottingham Forest

Torres’ injury was the sole setback on an otherwise stellar day for Villa, who extended their lead in the top four to five points and witnessed sixth-placed Manchester United suffer a home defeat to Fulham.

Ollie Watkins’ fifth goal in as many Premier League games and a brace from Douglas Luiz seemed to have Emery’s team coasting to victory.

Despite Forest quickly scoring twice through Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White, Leon Bailey secured the win with his eighth league goal of the season.