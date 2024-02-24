Calum Chambers’ time at Aston Villa is coming to an end.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes the former Arsenal defender is set to be sold by Unai Emery at the end of the season.

Failing to start a single Premier League game so far this season, Chambers, 29, has fallen well out of favour, and it appears this summer will see the 29-year-old move on in search of a new challenge.

Calum Chambers set to leave Aston Villa

And according to Jones, there is little way back into Emery’s plans, leaving his representatives with no choice but to sound out suitors.

“Chambers is a forgotten man,” he told GiveMeSport.

“He was back on the bench for Villa at Fulham, so fans saw him warming up, but there doesn’t seem to be any way back for him at Villa Park. Having somebody sitting there picking up £50,000 per week is not ideal.

“I think the level of clubs that were looking at Chambers weren’t enticing for him halfway through the season. He’s better off seeing out this season, properly approaching the summer window, and seeing what avenues can open up for him. Obviously, we’ve seen Chambers play throughout his career at different stages, and we know that he’s got a lot of qualities, but we’ve seen the end of him at Aston Villa now.”

Chambers’ struggles are largely down to the fact Emery has settled on a solid defensive lineup, including Pau Torres, who has been a revelation since joining from Villarreal eight months ago.

Nevertheless, with the 29-year-old retaining some value, fans will be keen to ensure he can be sold before his contract expires in 2025.