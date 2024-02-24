Watch: Bruno Fernandes involved in a heated argument with referee Michael Oliver after Fulham defeat

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham earlier today. 

Calvin Bassey gave Fulham the lead in the 65th minute and it looked like the away team will pull off a surprise result but Harry Maguire equalised in the 89th minute.

But there was more drama as former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi received a pass from Adama Traore on the counter, before cutting inside and finishing it past Andre Onana in the 97th minute to win it for Fulham at Old Trafford.

And after the game, a fan footage showed Bruno Fernandes was seen involved in a furious argument with referee Michael Oliver.

The Portuguese has developed a reputation for being a player who is always complaining – and fans were quick to point it out on social media.

One fan wrote: “How about be angry with your own performance. Fraud”

Another said: “That’s the only thing he knows how to do, complain!”

  1. ALL players should learn how to win graciously and lose graciously too. Some of them are total prima donnas who are not good role models for young players, they need to take a good hard look at themselves.

