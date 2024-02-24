Bukayo Saka gives simple two word reply to world class question

Bukayo Saka gave a simple two-word answer when asked if his finish was world-class after Arsenal’s win on Saturday night.

The Gunners got their revenge against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium as they steamrolled Eddie Howe’s side, winning the game 4-1 after a dominating performance.

Arsenal proved once more that they don’t need a proven number nine and that they can share the goals around as they had four different goalscorers on the night.

But like usual, it was Saka who found the back of the net again as he has now scored an incredible seven goals in his last five games.

He has already outperformed his goals and assists tally from last season, with 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions so far.

Despite this, Rio Ferdinand has still refused to call the English winger ‘world-class’ claiming that he is not there yet.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Saka was asked if his finish was ‘world-class’ and he simply replied, ‘no comment.’