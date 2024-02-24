“We let them escape” – Erik ten Hag disappointed Man United players didn’t stop late Fulham winner

After getting back into their match against Fulham thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Harry Maguire, Man United then allowed the Cottagers to score from a 97th-minute counter attack which disappointed manager, Erik ten Hag.

The West Londoners had led through Calvin Bassey’s first-ever goal in the 65th-minute, and they looked odds on for a famous win until Maguire’s timely intervention.

It should’ve been easy for United to at least have held on for a point, and they were on the attack when Fulham’s Adama Traore dispossessed Maguire and set off on a run deep into United territory.

As Alex Iwobi peeled wide, Traore found him, and Iwobi’s perfect low finish saw Old Trafford quickly begin to empty.

Erik Ten Hag voiced his disappointment

When speaking to BBC Sport directly after the game, ten Hag voiced his disappointment, telling the interviewer that “we let them escape.”

In the chase for a European spot, it’s another valuable three points dropped, and it hardly does the Dutchman’s candidacy for being the long-term manager at the club much good.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are likely to be running the rule over every aspect during the next couple of months – including whether the current managerial incumbent is the right man for the job once the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close.