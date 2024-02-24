Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has opened the door for one academy graduate to make his senior Premier League debut.

The Red Devils are set to play Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon but were dealt a bitter blow earlier in the week after in-form Hojlund was ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle injury.

Set for a spell on the sidelines, Hojlund’s absence will gift another player the chance to impress up front, and according to Erik Ten Hag, academy starlet Omari Forson could be the right man for the job.

What has Erik Ten Hag said about Omari Forson?

“I see him in training with very good skills, Omari is doing well. We have options to fill in those positions,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

And going on to hint Marcus Rashford may not be the best option to play centrally, Ten Hag said: “It’s not set Marcus Rashford has to play as a centre-forward.”

The Dutchman’s tactical admission will serve as a major boost to Forson, who was recently promoted to the senior first team (The Athletic). The 19-year-old boasts an impressive record at youth level — scoring 15 goals in 36 games for the Under-21s.

And although Hojlund’s setback will disappoint fans, the chance to see another youth star come through the ranks is always a welcome sight among the Old Trafford faithful.