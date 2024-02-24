There was a period not too long ago when every chance that came Erling Haaland’s way he gobbled up with consummate ease.

Though goals haven’t been hard to come by in 2023/24 for the striker they haven’t flowed quite as freely, and being an injury hit campaign for the Norwegian can hardly have helped.

In the early stages of Man City’s match against Bournemouth, Haaland was presented with a simple chance in front of goal thanks to Phil Foden’s incredible pass.

Erling Haaland’s goals aren’t flowing as well as last season

As the ball dropped out of the air, Foden was in the centre circle and in one movement watched the ball drop over his shoulder before volleying it first time into Haaland’s path.

Taking it on his right foot, the Norwegian only succeeded in firing wide.

Pictures from beIN Sports