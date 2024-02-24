Video: Erling Haaland fluffs his lines despite unreal Phil Foden pass

Manchester City
Posted by

There was a period not too long ago when every chance that came Erling Haaland’s way he gobbled up with consummate ease.

Though goals haven’t been hard to come by in 2023/24 for the striker they haven’t flowed quite as freely, and being an injury hit campaign for the Norwegian can hardly have helped.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star forced to hire private security after being harassed by ‘sex-crazed stalker’
Club president hints at stunning summer move for Man United’s Mason Greenwood
Mauricio Pochettino asks to be ‘treated in a fair way’ during Carabao Cup final

In the early stages of Man City’s match against Bournemouth, Haaland was presented with a simple chance in front of goal thanks to Phil Foden’s incredible pass.

Erling Haaland’s goals aren’t flowing as well as last season

As the ball dropped out of the air, Foden was in the centre circle and in one movement watched the ball drop over his shoulder before volleying it first time into Haaland’s path.

Taking it on his right foot, the Norwegian only succeeded in firing wide.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.