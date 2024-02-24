Fulham star labelled “rubbish” by BBC pundit in Manchester United win

Chris Sutton has criticised Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno despite their 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday afternoon. Not many were expecting Fulham to secure any points at Old Trafford.

Despite Manchsster United’s strong form leading up to the match, Fulham dominated the first half and missed several chances to score. However, the wait for a goal was rewarded when Calvin Bassey unleashed a powerful strike to give Fulham the lead, beating Andre Onana.

Although Fulham appeared to have surrendered their advantage late in the game when Harry Maguire equalised for United, Alex Iwobi’s unexpected goal turned the tide once again.

Iwobi converted Adama Traore’s pass to secure the victory for Fulham, sending the traveling fans home ecstatic.

Maguire’s equaliser was a bitter pill to swallow, as Bernd Leno deflected a Bruno Fernandes shot directly into Maguire’s path. Leno should have either held onto the shot or directed it farther from the goal, drawing criticism from BBC pundit Chris Sutton.

Sutton expressed to BBC Sport that Leno’s performance was subpar, labeling him as “rubbish,” and suggested that manager Marco Silva would likely share the same sentiment.

“Bernd Leno is rubbish. Marco Silva will tell you the same thing after the game it’s a comfortable height for him to gather.”

While Leno may not be in peak form currently, he still managed to make some crucial saves against United. Leno registered seven saves during the match, marking his highest save count since the 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in December.

Admittedly, Leno’s mistake on Maguire’s equaliser wasn’t his finest moment. However, it’s likely that he still enjoys the support of most Fulham fans after the Cottagers have just claimed a massive three points on the road at Old Trafford.

The defeat for Man United means they’re now eight points adrift of fourth placed Aston Villa.