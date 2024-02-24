Granit Xhaka worries Xabi Alonso with hilarious fake injury goal celebration

Granit Xhaka is absolutely loving life at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Switzerland international left Arsenal last summer and joined Xabi Alonso’s side in a deal worth a reported £21.4 million (Sky Sports), and what a signing the experienced midfielder is turning out to be.

Not only is the 31-year-old enjoying an excellent individual campaign but he is proving vital to the club’s incredible title run, which has seen them go 23 games unbeaten and sit top of the Bundesliga table, 11 points clear of Bayern Munich.

Granit Xhaka’s hilarious goal celebration against Mainz had Xabi Alonso worried

And contributing again recently, Xhaka popped up with a hugely important early opener against Mainz on Friday night.

The midfielder scored a brilliant goal after just three minutes but it was his celebration that got fans smiling the most.

Faking an injury to wind his manager and coaching staff up, Xhaka feigned a hamstring strain, leaving Alonso visibly worried before the Spaniard realised the joke was on him.

Check out the hilarious moment below with pictures from the Bundesliga.

Xhaka marca e engana todos com comemoração tensa! Confira o belo gol na vitória do líder Bayer Leverkusen no Campeonato Alemão!#Bundesliga #Bayer pic.twitter.com/R12ciw2Jbt — Cartão Verde (@cartaoverde_) February 23, 2024

Xhaka’s strike proved crucial as Bayer Leverkusen went on to beat Mainz 2-1 thanks to a 68-minute winner from Robert Andrich.