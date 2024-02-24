‘He has so much more’ – Ian Wright wishes Arsenal signed Chelsea star

The Arsenal legend has stated that he would have loved Chelsea winger Cole Palmer at his former club.

The England international took the risk of leaving Manchester City in the summer to sign for Chelsea and although the team has struggled, individually he has been sensational.

Despite a lack of game time in the senior team, Palmer came with an incredible amount of adulation which was reflected by his £40 million price tag.

The 21-year-old has lived up to that hype as he has already scored 10 goals and grabbed six assists in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on his podcast the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has stated that he would have loved to have seen Palmer in the red of his former side.

“I wish we (Arsenal), I don’t want to say who I’d have had him in for, but I’d have loved to have had Cole Palmer.” He said

“I heard someone saying something that he’s like Mahrez, but he’s not that player, he has so much more,”

Although the Gunners are currently well-equipped in the right winger department with Bukayo Saka, the added competition and versatility that Palmer would have provided would have made him a favourite at the Emirates.