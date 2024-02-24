‘He has to prove a point’ – Erik ten Hag sends warning to £85 million Manchester United star

The Manchester United manager has warned that Brazilian winger Antony must ‘prove’ himself after an underwhelming time at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old made a big-money move from Ajax to Manchester at the beginning of last season as Erik ten Hag viewed his former player as the perfect solution to their attacking issues.

But a season and a half on from his arrival, it is fair to say that the lofty expectations placed on Antony’s shoulders have yet to be reached as he has struggled to even hold down a starting spot in the team.

With no starts in the Premier League since December, the Brazilian winger seems to be gradually drifting away from Ten Hag’s plans with the Dutch manager stating that he must prove himself.

“He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential.”

“He hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it’s about proving his talent, and it’s about him,’ the Dutch manager said via the Daily Mail.

“And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea.”

Ten Hag warned that he will have even more competition for his place with young players like Amad Diallo progressing in training after returning from a spell on the sidelines.

Another young attacking talent, Omari Forson, made his first-ever start in the Manchester United line-up against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.