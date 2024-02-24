After the match against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal forward Kai Havertz shared his thoughts on Jorginho. Mikel Arteta’s side comfortably defeated Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

In the Premier League fixture on Saturday evening, Arsenal dominated Newcastle United with a resounding 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium. Jorginho was among the starters for the Gunners, as manager Mikel Arteta positioned him in the center of a three-man midfield within a 4-3-3 formation.

Following the match, Havertz, who contributed with a goal and an assist, expressed admiration for Jorginho, labeling him as world-class. The duo previously played together at Chelsea. Havertz shared his praise for Jorginho with TNT Sports.

“I know him a lot, so for me it is nice to play with him he knows me well. It makes life easy for me – he is a world class player,” via BBC Sport.

Jorginho – An underrated chess piece for Arsenal

Jorginho holds significant importance for Arsenal. It’s anticipated that the former Chelsea midfielder will have a substantial impact on the Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title this season.

While Jorginho doesn’t feature in every game for Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta strategically deploys him in suitable matches, maximising his strengths. The Italian midfielder brings a calming presence to Arsenal’s midfield, aiding in their match control.

So far this season, Jorginho has made six starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, contributing with one assist in those games.

At present, the Gunners occupy third position in the Premier League table with 58 points accumulated from 26 matches, trailing leaders Liverpool by just two points, who are set to face Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Manchester City, the reigning champions, maintain a one-point lead over the Gunners after securing a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth earlier in the day.