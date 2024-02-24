Leeds ace was fuming at Daniel Farke despite emphatic win last night

Leeds United took a massive step towards going up automatically at the end of this season by beating the Championship leaders, Leicester City, 3-1.

The Elland Road outfit were behind for most of the match after Wout Faes headed the Foxes into a 15th-minute lead and the visitors defended that lead right up until the 80th-minute.

Then a three-goal burst from the hosts took the game away from Enzo Maresca’s men and sent the home crowd into ecstasy.

One player that didn’t enjoy the party atmosphere was Junior Firpo.

The left-back was taken off by Daniel Farke on 73 and, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, he responded with an angry reaction.

Firpo was visibly angry when he was taken off by Farke (launched a water bottle). Farke says Firpo apologised straight away afterwards, so no issue. "As a manager you have to take decisions. I'm not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 23, 2024

‘Firpo was visibly angry when he was taken off by Farke (launched a water bottle). Farke says Firpo apologised straight away afterwards, so no issue,’ he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

‘”As a manager you have to take decisions. I’m not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize.”‘

Given that Leeds are in the midst of an epic unbeaten run, Firpo’s actions aren’t likely to have gone down well with Farke or the backroom team.

Only six points now separate Leeds and Leicester

At this stage of the campaign every single player needs to be pulling in the same direction in order for the squad to chase down Leicester.

With the win, the gap between first and second now stands at an achievable six points, and with 12 games left of the season, that’s plenty of time to reel the Foxes in.