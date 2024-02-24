Leeds player spotted imitating Leicester City manager after 3-1 win

Ethan Ampadu was spotted repeating Enzo Maresca’s pre-match comments after Leeds’ impressive win against Leicester on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s men now sit in second place in the Championship table after their 3-1 win against the Foxes with the gap closing to just six points.

It looked like Leicester City were on their way to a comfortable win after Wout Faes broke the deadlock for the visitors at Elland Road after just 15 minutes.

But after Connor Roberts equalised in the 80th minute, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford added two more late on to secure the 3-1 win for the home side.

After the game, the official Leeds United X account posted a video of Ampadu shouting ‘That was a huge, huge game, wasn’t it?’ as he walked down the tunnel.

This seems to be a reference to the pre-match comments from Leicester City manager Maresca who stated that ‘it’s a huge, huge, huge game for them. For us, it’s one more game.’

Leeds will now turn their attention to their pivotal FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday before facing Huddersfield at the weekend.