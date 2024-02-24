Leeds set to battle Tottenham for ‘superstar’ defender

Leeds United are reportedly interested in the signing of Udinese’s Festy Ebosele in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke’s side now sit just six points off Leicester City after beating the Foxes 3-1 at Elland Road on Friday night.

Currently tied on points with Ipswich Town in second place, with Leeds’ goal difference pushing them up to second, automatic promotion back to the Premier League will be an outstanding achievement for Farke.

With the January window only just having closed, the club have already been linked with a number of potential signings in the summer with Ireland international, Ebosele, now linked with a move to Elland Road.

According to a report from HITC, both Leeds and Tottenham are interested in signing the young full-back from Serie A side Udinese.

The 21-year-old moved to Italy from Derby in 2022 and has impressed, starting 19 games in the Serie A so far this season as a right-back.

The report claims that Ange Postecoglou views him as a great backup behind the likes of Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie who also made the move to North London from Udinese.

Leeds have been listed as one of the English teams interested in the player but face competition from several Premier League sides.