BBC pundit savages Englishman after Leicester City loss to Leeds

Leeds United continue to march on in the Championship, with their comeback 3-1 win over leaders, Leicester City, bringing them to within six points of the Foxes.

It was also the ninth league win in a row for Daniel Farke’s side as they continue their good form just at the right stage of the season.

Leeds silenced after Leicester opener

Elland Road was silenced on the quarter hour as Wout Faes headed the visitors in front from a corner, and with 10 minutes left to play the score was still the same.

Then a three-goal burst in the final 10 minutes from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford sealed the victory and started a party atmosphere in the stands.

The game ebbed and flowed for the most part though there was one particular decision from the match official that drew derision on social media from BBC Leicester man, Matt Piper.

Craig Pawson is pony!! ????? — Pipes? (@_mattpiper) February 23, 2024

‘Craig Dawson is pony’ he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It was a savage put down arguably by someone who should know better and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be hauled over the coals for making the comment.

Clearly, his club allegiance got the better of him in what was the game of the season for both sides.