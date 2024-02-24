Lucas Paqueta’s transfer saga rumbles on as club plot summer approach

Despite seeing a transfer away from West Ham fail last summer, Lucas Paqueta is reportedly still set to leave London.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Brazilian remains top of Pep Guardiola’s wishlist, despite Manchester City being forced to withdraw last summer after the midfielder was subject to an investigation into illegal gambling.

Although Hammers fans will be desperate to see the 26-year-old stay with the club beyond this season, it seems the summer transfer window will be the time he moves on in search of a new challenge.

And according to these latest reports, Manchester City are planning to revisit the proposed deal, sparking speculation Paqueta may only have a few games left to play in claret and blue.

