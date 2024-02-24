Man United team news: Omari Forson’s first EPL start as ten Hag makes two changes

Man United take on Fulham at Old Trafford in one of a small handful of 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League.

Unbeaten in their last seven, six of which they’ve won, Erik ten Hag has decided to make two changes from the team that played last time out against Luton Town.

Nineteen-year-old, Omari Forson, makes his debut for the club, whilst Victor Lindelof comes back into the defence.

Andre Onana keeps his place in goal, with Raphael Varane joined by Harry Maguire in central defence.

Luke Shaw’s injury sustained against Luton keeps him out, so Diogo Dalot makes up the back four.

Erik ten Hag is giving Omari Forson his Man United debut against Fulham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro make up a three that is both experienced and youthful, whilst all having different aspects to their play that complements the other.

Omari Forson’s bow at the expense of Hojlund

Forson comes in for the injured Rasmus Hojlund, the Dane enjoying a fine burst of personal form before his untimely injury.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will provide the width and pace for Forson to feed off, with the Red Devils looking for the three points that will keep them in the hunt for the Eueopean places.

