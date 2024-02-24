Whatever Sir Alex Ferguson seems to touch turns to gold.

The former Man United manager will always be regarded as one of, if not the best football coach in history, thanks to his legendary career at Old Trafford and prior to his move there, at Aberdeen.

Success has followed the Scot wherever he goes, and he was at it again on Saturday.

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the Middle East to see his horse win again

Spirit Dancer, a horse that Sir Alex part owns with Ged Mason and Peter Done, was taking part in the Howden Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup meeting.

As luck would have it, the horse romped home earning the trio nearly a cool £1m in the process according to the Daily Star.

Another Middle East celebration for Sir Alex Ferguson as SPIRIT DANCER wins the G2 Neom Turf Cup!!! ??#SaudiCup pic.twitter.com/3rUI5wcGL9 — World Horse Racing (@WHR) February 24, 2024

Cue the celebrations from the owners at another victory, and one that would’ve taken Sir Alex’s mind off of Man United blowing hopes of earning a point in their match against Fulham.

The Cottagers had taken the lead just after the hour mark thanks to Calvin Bassey’s first-ever goal, only to be pegged back on 89 through Harry Maguire’s equaliser.

It was Maguire who was left in Adama Traore’s slipstream in the 97th-minute, however, the lightning-quick wide-man squaring for Alex Iwobi to send the away fans delirious with a well-placed winner.