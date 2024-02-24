Manchester United have no choice but to keep Antony.

That is the view of transfer expert Dean Jones, who believes the Red Devils have no option but to ensure the Brazilian rediscovers his best form.

Since joining from Ajax for an eye-watering £86 million, Antony, 24, has been one of the Premier League’s biggest disappointments.

Struggling for form and recently losing his place to youngster Alejandro Garnacho, Antony has started on the bench in all of United’s last five Premier League games.

Will Man United sell Antony?

And Jones believes the South American’s abysmal form has led to United accepting they won’t be able to recoup anywhere near what they paid for him 18 months ago.

“Manchester United don’t want to lose Antony, at this stage, because they know that they can’t get their money back for him,” he told GiveMeSport.

“They need him to find some form and get back into the team.”

It is unsurprising to hear United are lacking suitors for the struggling 24-year-old. He really has been a poor signing, and although there is still plenty of time for him to turn it around, with Garnacho flourishing on the right flank, it has become increasingly more difficult for Antony to regain his place.

During his first 18 months at Old Trafford, Antony, who has up to four years left on his contract, has managed just nine goals in 69 games in all competitions.