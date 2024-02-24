Manchester City are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium midfielder is approaching his final year at the Etihad and with speculation he is wanted in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, the Cityzens have been forced to consider offering him a new, and perhaps, improved, deal.

Despite being 32 years old, De Bruyne remains arguably the Premier League’s most influential midfielder. Even though he missed a large part of the season through injury, the Belgian’s return offered Pep Guardiola a major boost and has helped them re-emerge as title favourites.

Consequently, recognising the importance of the former Wolfsburg star, City’s hierarchy, according to a recent report from HITC, are desperate to tie him down on fresh terms with the player sharing the same enthusiasm.

Great news for Manchester City fans, who will be overjoyed if their star man agrees to extend his stay at the Etihad.

During his nine years with the club, De Bruyne, who is one appearance away from 100 international caps, has scored 98 goals and registered 161 assists in 366 games in all competitions. The midfielder’s contributions have seen him lift 17 major trophies, including last season’s remarkable treble.