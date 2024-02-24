Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per Fichajes.

The 25-year-old striker has been outstanding since his move to the Portuguese League and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund to solve their goalscoring problems at the start of the season and the talented young Denmark international has managed to hit top form in recent weeks.

However, he needs more support in the attack and Gyokeres could be the perfect addition. The 25-year-old striker has scored 29 goals across all competitions decision and he has picked up 11 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is a proven goalscorer and he could transform Manchester United going forward.

The Red Devils have not been able to challenge for major trophies in recent seasons and they need quality players in order to compete with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Signing a top class striker could make a big difference for them in the final third and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The former Coventry City striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United would be willing to pay up for him. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can stump up the funds to complete the move.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England will be an attractive proposition for the striker and he will certainly hope that the clubs can secure an agreement soon.