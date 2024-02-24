Newcastle keen on signing 26-year-old Serie A star with 8 goal contributions

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa at the end of the season, as per TV Play.

The 26-year-old winger has six goals and two assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Magpies. Newcastle need more quality in the wide areas and Chiesa will add goals and creativity to the side.

The Italian international seems to have finally gotten over his injury problems and he will be hoping to get back to his best now. It will be interesting to see if he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Chiesa is highly rated around Europe and he will want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies if he leaves Juventus. A move to Newcastle might not appeal to him.

Although the Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs around and they have brought in a number of talented players recently, they are not quite at the required level to sign the best players.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to try their luck and make an approach for the 26-year-old.

Chiesa is entering his peak years and he will look to compete at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can convince the player of their ambitions.

Newcastle have the funds to convince Juventus and pay a premium for the player.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the winger as well.