Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins, gave his side the perfect start in their Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest.

The hosts worked their opening spectacularly well, thanks to some great play down their right hand side.

With Forest’s players all drawn towards the ball, Watkins was left wide open in the middle and given the simple task of putting the ball into an empty net.

The chance owed much to Douglas Luiz’s trickery, and Watkins was the first to acknowledge it.

??| GOAL: WATKINS OPENS THE SCORING FOR ASTON VILLA !! Aston Villa 1-0 Nottingham Forest pic.twitter.com/TPUAq6wMGG — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 24, 2024

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV