Video: Ollie Watkins expertly finishes brilliant Aston Villa move

Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins, gave his side the perfect start in their Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest.

The hosts worked their opening spectacularly well, thanks to some great play down their right hand side.

With Forest’s players all drawn towards the ball, Watkins was left wide open in the middle and given the simple task of putting the ball into an empty net.

The chance owed much to Douglas Luiz’s trickery, and Watkins was the first to acknowledge it.

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV

