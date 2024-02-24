In what had been a dominant opening 23 minutes from Man City at Bournemouth, Phil Foden was the main protagonist.

The England international had already set up a chance for Erling Haaland with a glorious pass, before being in the right place at the right time to benefit from the Norwegian’s parried shot.

Cherries keeper, Neto, only succeeded in pushing Haaland’s shot right into Foden’s path, and with no Bournemouth defenders on the same wavelength, he only had to tap the ball into an empty net.

Foden pounces and Man City lead! ? pic.twitter.com/A8pKy6zjoJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 24, 2024

