Video: Phil Foden gobbles up easy chance for Man City at Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Posted by

In what had been a dominant opening 23 minutes from Man City at Bournemouth, Phil Foden was the main protagonist.

The England international had already set up a chance for Erling Haaland with a glorious pass, before being in the right place at the right time to benefit from the Norwegian’s parried shot.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds player spotted imitating Leicester City manager after 3-1 win
Video: Erling Haaland fluffs his lines despite unreal Phil Foden pass
Liverpool star forced to hire private security after being harassed by ‘sex-crazed stalker’

Cherries keeper, Neto, only succeeded in pushing Haaland’s shot right into Foden’s path, and with no Bournemouth defenders on the same wavelength, he only had to tap the ball into an empty net.

Pictures from Sky Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Erling Haaland Neto Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.