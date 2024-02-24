Pundit claims that Newcastle United star is a ‘liability’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been labelled as a ‘liability’ ahead of the clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After their devastating and controversial loss at St. James’ Park earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta will no doubt have his side ready to go head-to-head late Saturday night.

The Spanish manager was visibly furious after his side lost 1-0 to the Magpies in November as he claimed the decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s goal to stand was a ‘disgrace’.

Off the back of their shock Champions League loss against Porto on Wednesday night, a win against Eddie Howe will be the perfect opportunity for the Gunners to bounce back.

Speaking ahead of the clash on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke claimed that it will be a tight game and highlighted defender Burn as a liability up against Bukayo Saka.

“I think it will be a tight game, we will have to work hard to score goals,” he said as quoted by TBR Football.

“Dan Burn is a liability at the moment, but I think he might get dropped and Trippier will come over to the left against Saka which will be tougher for him, I think it will be hard to score,”

The English defender has started the last few games at left-back but if Howe wanted the option to change, he has Tino Livramento as a more than worthy replacement on the bench.