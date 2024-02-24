“It would be…” NBC pundit makes “best-ever” statement about Manchester City

Robbie Earle has remarked that if Manchester City clinch the Premier League title this season, they would be the greatest team in the history of the top flight.

The Citizens, currently pursuing a historic fourth consecutive title, face stiff competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, who are also vying for the top spot in the table.

As the title race intensifies, a pundit has made a significant statement regarding how Pep Guardiola’s side should be perceived if they ultimately lift the trophy once more.

In a recent video posted on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, Robbie Earle shared his thoughts on Manchester City and what their reputation would be should they secure another Premier League title this season.

“If they do that and if they win the title it’d be four on the bounce and for me, it ends the argument of the best-ever Premier League team. It would be Manchester City and Pep because nobody has done that before.”

Earle also stated: “It’s this period, this third of the season where Manchester City kick into gear.”

Manchester City chasing greatness

Under Guardiola’s leadership, Manchester City have secured five Premier League titles, with three achieved in their last three campaigns. As no other team in the Premier League era has managed to win a fourth consecutive title, the chance to set another record and create history is undoubtedly an enticing prospect for everyone associated with the club.

To realise this ambition, both players and coaching staff must ensure they maximise their points tally to chase down Liverpool and fend off Arsenal’s challenge.

On Saturday night City were able to avoid a banana skin at the Vitality Stadium as they negotiated a 1-0 win against Bournemouth.