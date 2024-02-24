Real Madrid considering surprise double Man United raid

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in re-signing two of their former players.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the La Liga giants are considering approaching Manchester United in the summer to take Casemiro and Raphael Varane back to Spain.

Varane and Casemiro departed the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 and 2022 respectively. However, with both players falling down Erik Ten Hag’s pecking order, there is speculation both players could be offloaded at the end of the season.

And it seems Real Madrid are flirting with the possibility of bringing two of their most decorated players back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having both been instrumental in the club’s success over the past decade, Varane and Casemiro will always be welcome back in Madrid. It’s surprising both are being linked with returning to playing though.

Following the signing of Jude Bellingham, and soon-to-be Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos have taken a new direction and are clearly looking to the future. Bringing back two former, and ageing, players would go against their new policy, and probably baffle fans.