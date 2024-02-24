Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has seen little worthy of note regarding links between Unai Emery and Bayern Munich.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist confirmed that the former Sevilla boss remains 100% focused on Aston Villa.

“Some reports have suggested that Unai Emery could be considered as the next Bayern Munich boss. This would mean leaving Aston Villa managerless after two seasons in charge of the Premier League club,” the Guardian reporter said.

“Honestly, I’ve zero on this at the moment, Bayern as well as Barça will be linked with many managers.

“I already saw many names around, but no decision has been made at all. Unai Emery is a fantastic manager, I think he has improved a lot in recent years but he’s now 100% focused on the Aston Villa project and he’s not speaking to other clubs right now.”

This follows a mutual decision between the Bavarians and Thomas Tuchel to go their separate ways at the end of the season.

A Bayern reign characterised by disagreement

Reports close to the situation in Germany have highlighted multiple fractures in Tuchel’s relationship with the Bayern board and, at times, his own squad.

Despite waving off concerns over his relationship with star player Joshua Kimmich, there’s no question of tension between the pair since the former Chelsea boss had doubts over his compatriot playing in the No.6 role.

Whether a manager like Emery would even opt to swap the comparatively more settled environment at Villa for life in Munich remains to be seen.

The incumbent league champions also appear to have clear designs on securing Xabi Alonso’s signature as their next manager, amid constant links between the 42-year-old and Liverpool.