Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Rafa Leao’s state of mind amid Milan exit links

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Rafa Leao remains committed to helping AC Milan finish their season on a high amid speculation over his future this summer.

PSG are one of several clubs thought to be keeping tabs on the left-sided forward, though the French outfit would have to front some serious cash to bring him to Paris.

“Whether PSG would provide an offer that meets Milan’s expectations for Rafa Leao would involve a pure guess job from me and I’d never do that… Leao has a €175m release clause, let’s see if clubs will try to get close to that number to open talks with Milan but nothing has happened so far,” the CaughtOffside columnist said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“These kinds of deals enter into important stages around May/June, never in February or March.

“I can also guarantee that Leao doesn’t want any distraction until the end of this season and also “social media” fans demanding his sale after his performance against Rennes in the Europa League are not all the fans. I live in Milano and I can guarantee that Milan fans absolutely love Rafa Leao.”

The Portugal star has enjoyed a mixed bag of form this term, registering 16 goal contributions in 31 games (across all competitions) for Milan. Crucially, however, he’s yet to score in the Italian top-flight since a three-game run in September.

Leao not alone on PSG’s radar…

It’s worth noting that the impending exit of Kylian Mbappe on the expiration of his contract at Parc des Princes on June 30 opens up a broad array of talents to the wandering eye of PSG.

GOAL reports that the likes of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are amongst the names linked.

The incumbent French champions could certainly do much worse than one of Serie A’s premier goalscorers in the latter.

That said, the Nigerian seems likelier to attract a far greater scale of interest than Leao come the opening of the summer window. This could greatly influence in which direction the PSG purse opens.