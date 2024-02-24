Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is said to be wanted by Saudi Arabia in the summer.

That is according to the latest report from The Times, which claims that Saudi Arabia’s top four clubs, using the wealth provided to them by the country’s Public Investment Fund, have placed De Bruyne high on their transfer wish list

Along with him, Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Manchester United’s Casemiro are the other two Premier League stars wanted by the country.

It is reported that from next season onwards, the number of foreign players allowed to play in the Saudi Pro League club will increase from 8 to 10.

De Bruyne and Salah are the two best players in the Premier League. The City midfielder missed the major chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, but since returning in December, he has already racked up 2 goals and 7 assists in 9 games.

Salah meanwhile has continued to perform consistently for the Reds, scoring 19 and assisting 10 in 28 games.

Al-Ittihad tried to sign Salah in the summer but their whopping £150m bid was rejected by Liverpool.

However, if they are to return with a tempting offer this summer, it is interesting to see if the Reds are tempted into accepting it.