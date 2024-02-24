According to Alan Shearer, Phil Foden relishes the “greater responsibility” that comes with filling in for Manchester City’s talisman Kevin De Bruyne when he’s absent from the team.

Foden secured the sole goal of the game as Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday, narrowing the gap to just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has commented on the growing stature of the England international at the club, suggesting that he might even perform better without teammate De Bruyne by his side.

The former England striker made the statement during the Premier League’s Matchday Live show: “I think [Foden] enjoys the bigger responsibility he’s given when Kevin [De Bruyne] is not playing. I think he feels as if he’s got to be that magic like Kevin De Bruyne creates so much for Manchester City and has done for such a long time and when he’s out of the team I think Phil thinks it’s now his job to do that.”

“He’s just a fantastic player,” he added.

No De Bruyne, no problem for Manchester City

Despite injuries sidelining De Bruyne and Erling Haaland for several games this season, City remain on course to secure a second consecutive treble, with much credit owed to Foden.

In the absence of these key players, the 23-year-old has notched an impressive 16 goals, marking his best-ever scoring season, along with providing 10 assists. Should City add more silverware to their collection this term, Foden’s contributions will undoubtedly play a significant role.

Next up for Foden’s City is an away fixture against Luton Town in round five of the FA Cup on Tuesday, followed by a home match against rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on March 3. This will be followed by a last 16 Champions League second leg encounter against Copenhagen three days later.