Sky Sports man mocks Leeds United ace on live TV during Leicester clash

One Sky Sports commentator was left in hysterics after his co-worker made a savage joke about Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites were last in action against Championship toppers Leicester City in what was a huge league clash at Elland Road on Friday night.

Despite trailing for the majority of the game and seeing an officiating error prevent their opponents from taking a 2-0 lead, Daniel Farke’s men managed to turn the game around before going on to win 3-1.

However, despite the jubilant celebrations, Leeds fans were left stunned by a brutal joke made by commentator Daniel Mann.

Blazing a strike well over Leicester City’s bar, Summerville found himself the centre of a joke.

“Summerville reminded us that although his nation invented Total Football they also invented the clog,” Mann said live on air.

Hinchcliffe found it hilarious and was heard laughing in the background. Although funny to other fans, Leeds United supporters are far from happy, especially when some already feel Sky Sports are bias against their team.