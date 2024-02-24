Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on signing Everton midfielder James Garner.

The north London outfit are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition.

He will add work rate, defensive cover and drive to the Tottenham midfield.

According to Football Insider, Everton could demand around £20 to 25 million for the player and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can pay up.

They have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in recent weeks but the Chelsea star is likely to cost a lot more. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United need to add depth to their midfield as well and they are keeping tabs on the Everton player.

If the Toffees go down to the Championship at the end of the season the top clubs are likely to come calling for their best players and Garner would be a superb acquisition for Newcastle. The former Manchester United midfielder is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

He could develop into a key player for the two Premier League clubs. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality as well. He could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Garner is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham and Newcastle next season.

Tottenham are currently well placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will probably be a more attractive destination for the player compared to Newcastle. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.