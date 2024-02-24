Tottenham in pole position to sign Liverpool target

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as they are reportedly keen on bringing the Dutch international to North London.

After an incredible start to the campaign under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have struggled to maintain their performances as they have had to cope with several injuries to key individuals.

In order to boost their squad depth, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin were brought in during the January window but there will no doubt be another influx of signings come the summer.

At the top of that list is Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners who has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

According to a report from the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Tottenham are in the ‘front row’ for the 25-year-old alongside Liverpool.

But he may not come cheap as the report states that Atalanta will be hoping to bring in the ‘best possible price’ with Rasmus Hojlund’s big money move to Manchester United used as an example for a potential fee.

At the centre of Spurs’ successes,’ this season has been their midfield with new signing James Maddison gelling perfectly with Yves Bissouma and Papa Matar Sarr as well as Rodrigo Bentancur when fit.

Adding Koopmeiners to this already-established midfield will help them compete on all fronts next season especially if they secure Champions League football.