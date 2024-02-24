Video: Bukayo Saka with a brilliant solo effort to make it 3-0 against Newcastle

Arsenal have their 3rd of the game, and it is the in-form Bukayo Saka who has scored.

Havertz recovers possession high up in the pitch before starting a counter-attack.

Rice and Odegaard link up brilliantly before working the ball on the right for Saka. He sprints towards the by-line before cutting back, dribbling past Livramento before unleashing a strike from his left-foot straight into the bottom left corner.

This is his 13th goal in the Premier League this season, and his 7th in the last 5 games.

