Video: Bukayo Saka with a brilliant solo effort to make it 3-0 against Newcastle

Arsenal have their 3rd of the game, and it is the in-form Bukayo Saka who has scored.
Havertz recovers possession high up in the pitch before starting a counter-attack.
Rice and Odegaard link up brilliantly before working the ball on the right for Saka. He sprints towards the by-line before cutting back, dribbling past Livramento before unleashing a strike from his left-foot straight into the bottom left corner.
Watch the goal below:
Bukayo Saka has beome the FIRST Arsenal player to score in five successive Premier League matches in NINE years!
This is his 13th goal in the Premier League this season, and his 7th in the last 5 games.