Video: Bukayo Saka with a brilliant solo effort to make it 3-0 against Newcastle

Arsenal have their 3rd of the game, and it is the in-form Bukayo Saka who has scored.

Havertz recovers possession high up in the pitch before starting a counter-attack.

Rice and Odegaard link up brilliantly before working the ball on the right for Saka. He sprints towards the by-line before cutting back, dribbling past Livramento before unleashing a strike from his left-foot straight into the bottom left corner.

DOMINATION in North London. Bukayo Saka scores again to make it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/uvHSzWQqpM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 24, 2024

Bukayo Saka has beome the FIRST Arsenal player to score in five successive Premier League matches in NINE years! ? Starboy #beINPL #AFC #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/hPm66EUvXg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 24, 2024

This is his 13th goal in the Premier League this season, and his 7th in the last 5 games.