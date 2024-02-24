Video: Calvin Bassey gives Fulham the lead with unstoppable strike

Fulham have taken the lead at Old Trafford thanks to a rocket from the boot of defender Calvin Bassey.

Manchester United are at risk of suffering their first defeat since December as they are currently losing 1-0 against Fulham at Old Trafford.

After a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, the Red Devils started the new year off on the front foot as they clawed their way back into Champions League contention.

But off the back of four league wins, they are at risk of faltering against Marco Silva’s men after defender Bassey, rifled the ball into the roof of the net after a corner.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.

