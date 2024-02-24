Video: Jakub Kiwior scores from a Declan Rice corner to make it 4-0

Arsenal have scored 4 goals for the third league game in a row.
Sven Botman opened the scoring for them with an own-goal before Kai Havertz made it 2-0 to give them a two goal lead at the break.
The second half saw more domination from Mikel Arteta’s men as Bukayo Saka made it three with a stunning solo effort.
And 4 minutes later, Kiwior has made it 4-0 to put the game out of the reach of Newcastle.
A corner from Declan Rice is flicked on towards goal by Kiwior. His effort takes a deflection off a Newcastle man before going past Karius.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it but should have done better to stop it.
Watch the goal below:
GOAL!!
Arsenal score ANOTHER set-piece as Jakub Kiwior heads home from a Declan Rice corner!#beINPL #AFC #NUFC #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/dxc9U77uFV
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 24, 2024
Arsenal continue to breathe right under the necks of Manchester City and Liverpool. They are just one point behind City in 2nd place and 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool.