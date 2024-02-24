Video: Jakub Kiwior scores from a Declan Rice corner to make it 4-0

Arsenal have scored 4 goals for the third league game in a row.

Sven Botman opened the scoring for them with an own-goal before Kai Havertz made it 2-0 to give them a two goal lead at the break.

The second half saw more domination from Mikel Arteta’s men as Bukayo Saka made it three with a stunning solo effort.

And 4 minutes later, Kiwior has made it 4-0 to put the game out of the reach of Newcastle.

A corner from Declan Rice is flicked on towards goal by Kiwior. His effort takes a deflection off a Newcastle man before going past Karius.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it but should have done better to stop it.

Watch the goal below:

Arsenal continue to breathe right under the necks of Manchester City and Liverpool. They are just one point behind City in 2nd place and 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool.