Video: Jakub Kiwior scores from a Declan Rice corner to make it 4-0

Arsenal have scored 4 goals for the third league game in a row. 

Sven Botman opened the scoring for them with an own-goal before Kai Havertz made it 2-0 to give them a two goal lead at the break.

The second half saw more domination from Mikel Arteta’s men as Bukayo Saka made it three with a stunning solo effort.

And 4 minutes later, Kiwior has made it 4-0 to put the game out of the reach of Newcastle.

A corner from Declan Rice is flicked on towards goal by Kiwior. His effort takes a deflection off a Newcastle man before going past Karius.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it but should have done better to stop it.

Arsenal continue to breathe right under the necks of Manchester City and Liverpool. They are just one point behind City in 2nd place and 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

 

