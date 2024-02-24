Video: Joe Willock grabs consolation goal with looping header

Joe Willock headed a consolation goal home against his old side as Newcastle were comfortably beaten 4-1 at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side have continued their incredible goalscoring form in the Premier League with a relentless performance against Eddie Howe’s side.

Gabriel opened the scoring with another powerful header from a corner before Kai Havertz tapped in from close range to double the home side’s lead.

Jakub Kiwior and Bukayo Saka then added two in the second half as the Gunners cruised through the game.

But Newcastle did grab a goal of their own through former Arsenal player Willock as his looping header found its way into David Raya’s bottom corner.

Goal Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle JOE WILLOCK PULLS ONE BACK pic.twitter.com/rRsZV2X3PZ — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) February 24, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.