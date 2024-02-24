Video: Kai Havertz doubles the lead finishing off a brilliant move

Arsenal are off to a flying start once again, scoring their second of the game inside the first 25 minutes.

The first goal came from a Botman own-goal and just 6 minutes later, they scored again.

Jorginho played a great lofted pass in for Martinelli who did brilliantly to control it with his chest before making a no look cut-back pass into the six-yard box where the German international Kai Havertz was arriving to tap it in.

Watch the goal below:

Arsenal are off to a red hot start in this one! ? Kai Havertz slots home to make it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/jtuTcEe9Uo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 24, 2024

Arsenal have been on incredible goalscoring form recently. They have scored 14 goals in their last three league games, conceding only 1.