Video: Sven Botman puts the ball in his own net as Arsenal take the lead against Newcastle

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the game and have been rewarded with a goal.

The goal comes from a corner. Gabriel gets across the front post to head Bukayo Saka’s delivery towards the goal. The effort is saved by Karius, but it bounces near the goal-line and is about to go in.

Livramento tries to clear it off the line but his clearance hits Botman on the knee and bounces back into the net.

No team has scored more Premier League goals from corners than Arsenal this season