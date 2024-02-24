Speed has been largely slammed by fans for his horror tackle on Kaka.

The incident happened during the star studded charity match, March for Hope, between Team Chunkz and Team Aboflah.

It was an entertaining affair with plenty of goals, skills, misses and incidents

One of the talking points of the game was Brazilian legend Kaka being taken out by IShowSpeed.

Kaka had the with him, only to be suddenly slide-tackled from behind by the popular streamer.

Speed, celebrating his tackle, was promptly shown a yellow card by the referee for his cynical foul.

Watch the tackle below:

The commentators reacted to the challenge, suggesting that one must either be brave or crazy to tackle the game’s finest players in such a manner.

Fans were also not quite happy as they took to social media to point out just how dangerous that could have been.