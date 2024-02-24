In a back-and-forth affair between Bayern Munich and Red Bull Leipzig, Harry Kane stepped up for the home side to secure all three points.

A lot has been said about Harry Kane recently with jokes claiming the English striker is cursed as Bayern face a trophyless campaign for the first time in 12 years. And although Bayern are eight points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Kane has certainly performed at his best so far this season.

Kane gave Bayern the lead in the 56th minute with a clinical left-footed strike.

Bayern LEAD! ? Harry Kane gets his 26th league goal of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/A65QKW4uwZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2024

But the visitors struck back 14 minutes later through Benjamin Sesko setting the game up for a very nervy finish.

As the match headed into injury time, the England captain delivered a stupendous left-footed first-time volley into the bottom right corner.

Kane’s brace means the 30-year-old has now registered a ridiculous 27 goals and five assists in 23 Bundesliga games.