West Ham United are keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old has been in phenomenal form for Bournemouth and he has scored 16 goals across all competitions. He has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the league this season and the Hammers could certainly use someone like him.

Michail Antonio is past his peak and Danny Ings can be quite unreliable in terms of availability.

The Hammers need to invest in a quality striker and Solanke would be a superb acquisition for them. The opportunity to play for the London club could be an exciting option for him. It would be a step up in his career and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a fee with Bournemouth.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham are prepared to smash their transfer record in order to land the striker. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker will add presence and sharpness in front of goal if he joins West Ham. The striker is at the peak of his powers right now and he will want to play for a club capable of competing in Europe and pushing for trophies.

West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and they are competing in the Europa League this season.

They will be an attractive destination for most players and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Premier League striker.

The Hammers have improved their squad significantly with some quality additions. With a couple of intelligent additions, they could push for European qualification regularly and complete for domestic trophies. Solanke would certainly be a transformative addition for them in the attack.

The 26-year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at West Ham and hit the ground running.