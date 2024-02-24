Said Benrahma claims that he felt better right away after scoring his first goal for Lyon in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Metz.

After netting the game’s winning goal—his first for the team—the forward spoke with Amazon Prime France.

The Algerian international completed deadline day move in January to Lyon with several difficulties regarding paperwork.

The 28-year-old dropped a subtle dig at Moyes when describing his new club and new manager, claiming that new manager trusts in him.

“It’s a goal that will give me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“Already, after the goal, I felt a lot better, I dared more, and I had more freedom.

“It’s worth continuing like this, I have a team who trusts me, I have a coach who trusts me, the entire club trusts me, and I try to go into the field.”