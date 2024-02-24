It’s been a topsy-turvy season for West Ham and one that is slowly but surely seeing them slip down the Premier League table.

Up until the new year, the Hammers were going reasonably well in the English top-flight, but they’ve not managed a single victory in any competition in 2024.

That’s seen them slide down to ninth in the table, and they could be as low as 11th if results were to go against them over the next couple of games.

That run of form has seen supporters start to clamour for David Moyes’ removal where only a few months ago it seemed likely that the Scot was going to sign a new contract.

With the potential deal still not signed and no idea as to when that may be so, rumours as to who could take over at the London Stadium have emerged.

Journalist, Dean Jones, has given his opinion on who might replace Moyes, and it could see the return of a Hammers old boy.

West Ham could look to Gary O’Neil

“It’s a weird situation that Wolves are in right now. At the start of the 2023/24 season, their biggest worry was being relegated,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Now, they are in a pretty comfortable situation, but the guys that have gotten them into that place will now be looked at by some other sharks across the Premier League, looking to eat up Wolves and get them out of there.

“I think (Gary) O’Neil has done a brilliant job so far, and it wouldn’t totally surprise me if West Ham did end up having to look back into the Premier League if that was the sort of manager that did interest them from the top flight.”

Should West Ham’s fortunes change in the Premier League or they somehow find their form in the Europa League and go on to win another trophy, then Moyes will strengthen his own position, however, they’re far from that at present.